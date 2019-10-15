Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Apyx Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apyx Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.81.

APYX remained flat at $$6.79 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,222. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $235.41 million, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.09.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 255.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 742,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 97.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 449,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 222,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.