Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $235.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $235.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.19.
Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.86. The company had a trading volume of 713,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,833,076. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.56 and its 200 day moving average is $203.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,066.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.
In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $14,797,028.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,025,723.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,749 shares of company stock worth $91,773,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $5,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
