Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $235.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $235.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.19.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.86. The company had a trading volume of 713,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,833,076. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.56 and its 200 day moving average is $203.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,066.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $14,797,028.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,025,723.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,749 shares of company stock worth $91,773,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $5,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.