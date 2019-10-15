Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Apple by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC set a $190.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.19.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $14,797,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,025,723.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.01. 3,902,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,833,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.36. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $238.13. The firm has a market cap of $1,065.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

