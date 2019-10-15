Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.0% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.19.

AAPL traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.02. 12,230,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,833,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $238.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,066.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $232,101,423.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

