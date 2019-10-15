Apollon Trading 22.8% Higher Over Last Week (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Apollon has a market capitalization of $70,481.00 and $1.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollon has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon alerts:

FLO (FLO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000522 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.