Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Up 7.6% in September

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 30th total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Michael Salvati sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $913,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,248 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,724,000 after purchasing an additional 336,663 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

ARI traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. 12,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,050. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 44.69, a quick ratio of 44.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 75.64% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

