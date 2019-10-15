Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 34.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 559,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,286,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 87,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.6% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 140,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $357.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.62 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APOG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

