Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Given a $53.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AIV. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NYSE AIV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,265. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.54. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.36 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 98.61% and a return on equity of 49.61%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,014,000 after acquiring an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,401,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,008,000 after acquiring an additional 445,430 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,138,000. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

