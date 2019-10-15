Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) is Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Dudley & Shanley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. AON comprises about 7.0% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned 0.06% of AON worth $28,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,406,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,552,130,000 after purchasing an additional 275,773 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in AON by 8.9% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,502,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,868,000 after purchasing an additional 531,216 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AON by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,896,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AON by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,333,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AON by 21.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,868,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,671,000 after purchasing an additional 332,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. UBS Group lifted their price target on AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised AON to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,482. Aon PLC has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $198.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $144,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,461,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

