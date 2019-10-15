ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.59

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and traded as low as $18.70. ANZ shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 34,739 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

