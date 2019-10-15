ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (OTCMKTS:BLX) Head-To-Head Analysis

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ANZ alerts:

This table compares ANZ and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANZ N/A N/A N/A Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 7.80% 7.92% 1.16%

0.1% of ANZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ANZ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ANZ pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. ANZ pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays out 550.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ANZ and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANZ $26.98 billion 1.99 $4.87 billion $1.73 10.80 Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr $276.34 million 2.81 $11.14 million $0.28 70.25

ANZ has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr. ANZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ANZ has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ANZ and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANZ 1 2 1 0 2.00 Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 1 1 3 0 2.40

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.66%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr is more favorable than ANZ.

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr beats ANZ on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANZ Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups. Its Institutional division provides working capital and liquidity solutions, which include documentary trade, supply chain financing, commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing; loan syndication, specialized loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, and debt capital markets. The company's New Zealand division offers banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers; and relationship banking and financial solutions to medium to large enterprises, and agricultural businesses. Its Wealth Australia division provides lenders mortgage insurance, share investing, financial planning, and general insurance distribution services. The company's Asia Retail & Pacific division offers general banking and wealth management services to retail customers; and products and services to retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited has operations in Australia, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets. The company also provides treasury solutions. It primarily serves financial institutions, companies, and investors. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.