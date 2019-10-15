Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company.

ANFGY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

