Analyzing NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and CNOOC (OTCMKTS:CEO)

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) and NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNOOC and NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNOOC $26.88 billion 2.52 $7.66 billion $17.06 8.89 NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR $389.93 million 0.05 -$120.69 million ($0.05) -8.00

CNOOC has higher revenue and earnings than NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR. NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNOOC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CNOOC and NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNOOC N/A N/A N/A NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR -30.32% 0.01% N/A

Dividends

CNOOC pays an annual dividend of $7.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR does not pay a dividend. CNOOC pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNOOC has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CNOOC and NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNOOC 0 2 4 0 2.67 NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

CNOOC has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of CNOOC shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNOOC beats NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China. It also holds interests in various oil and gas assets in Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Oceania, and Europe. As of December 31, 2017, the company had net proved reserves of approximately 4.84 billion barrels-of-oil equivalent. In addition, it is involved in the issuance of bonds. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. CNOOC Limited is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of January 1, 2019, the company had a proved and probable reserve of 410 mmboe. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the Netherlands.

