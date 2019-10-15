Analyzing ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) & PowerFleet (OTCMKTS:PWFL)

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ADVA Optical Networking has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ADVA Optical Networking and PowerFleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADVA Optical Networking 1.92% 4.03% 1.97% PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADVA Optical Networking and PowerFleet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADVA Optical Networking $592.87 million 0.57 $11.43 million $0.23 29.57 PowerFleet $53.06 million 2.16 -$5.81 million ($0.22) -28.18

ADVA Optical Networking has higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADVA Optical Networking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and PowerFleet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADVA Optical Networking 0 0 0 0 N/A PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00

PowerFleet has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.55%. Given PowerFleet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than ADVA Optical Networking.

Summary

ADVA Optical Networking beats PowerFleet on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services. The company also provides disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble connectors; timing and synchronization products; network infrastructure assurance products; and automated network management products, such as ensemble optical and sync director, and FSP network manager, as well as a Pro-Vision orchestration and service management platform. In addition, it provides professional services to plan, operate, and maintain the networks. The company sells its products to telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities, and government agencies directly, as well as through a network of distribution partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About PowerFleet

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

