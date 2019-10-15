Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for E*TRADE Financial (ETFC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ: ETFC):

10/14/2019 – E*TRADE Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2019 – E*TRADE Financial was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2019 – E*TRADE Financial was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

10/3/2019 – E*TRADE Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

10/2/2019 – E*TRADE Financial was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

10/1/2019 – E*TRADE Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/1/2019 – E*TRADE Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2019 – E*TRADE Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/9/2019 – E*TRADE Financial was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $45.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

8/21/2019 – E*TRADE Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,420,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,003.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $230,824.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,728.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 37.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,922,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,542,000 after acquiring an additional 262,016 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

