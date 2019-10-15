Analysts Set Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Price Target at $95.09

Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on WTS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.26 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE WTS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.39. The stock had a trading volume of 122,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $100.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

