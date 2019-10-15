Analysts Set Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Price Target at $5.15

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Fitbit from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson set a $5.80 price target on Fitbit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Fitbit from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fitbit by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,441,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,654 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Fitbit by 38.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,194,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fitbit by 35.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,139,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fitbit by 17.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,607,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fitbit by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,628,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 48,996 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,423,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,980. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $931.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fitbit has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.59 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fitbit will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

