Analysts Set Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) Price Target at €14.78

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.78 ($17.18).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.30 ($13.14) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a one year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

