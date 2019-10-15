Analysts Set ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) PT at CHF 22.31

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 22.33.

ABBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC set a CHF 22 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 22.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 17 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.