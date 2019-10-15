Analysts Set $2.00 Target Price for Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Co-Diagnostics an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
CODX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.
CODX stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 267.08% and a negative net margin of 7,369.12%.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
