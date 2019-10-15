Analysts Set $2.00 Target Price for Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Co-Diagnostics an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CODX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) by 142.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.00% of Co-Diagnostics worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CODX stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 267.08% and a negative net margin of 7,369.12%.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

