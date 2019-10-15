Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 11th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.15.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $173.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $151.80 and a 1 year high of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $408,402.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $31,792.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,470.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,787,381 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

