Analysts Expect Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jiayin Group an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Jiayin Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,769. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.48 million and a PE ratio of 24.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

