Analysts Expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Announce $0.43 EPS

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given First of Long Island an industry rank of 225 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLIC. BidaskClub upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

FLIC stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.81 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.68%. Research analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.17%.

In related news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $63,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,517.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 1,413.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 83,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at about $638,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.