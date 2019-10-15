Analysts Expect Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will announce sales of $240.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $238.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $246.24 million. Docusign posted sales of $178.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docusign will report full year sales of $952.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $948.60 million to $963.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Docusign had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $235.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Docusign to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Danske started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $235,920.00. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,360.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,698 shares of company stock worth $4,051,109. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Docusign during the second quarter valued at $19,663,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 106,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,503,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,677,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,981,000 after purchasing an additional 134,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docusign stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,661. Docusign has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.45.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

