Analysts Anticipate Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.02 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 16.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TBK. ValuEngine raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of TBK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $814.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $39.19.

In other news, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 72,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3,023.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 182,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

