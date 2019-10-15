Analysts Anticipate Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.23. Toll Brothers posted earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.54.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,026,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,721.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $562,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,008 shares of company stock worth $6,113,365. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,386,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,611,000 after purchasing an additional 205,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,902,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,916,000 after purchasing an additional 100,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,139 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,518,000 after purchasing an additional 122,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,740,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,744,000 after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOL opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

