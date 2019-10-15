Analysts Anticipate Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.75 Million

Analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) will post sales of $79.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.50 million to $80.02 million. Pluralsight reported sales of $61.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year sales of $314.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.96 million to $315.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $406.02 million, with estimates ranging from $391.84 million to $411.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pluralsight to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

PS opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $114,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 84,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $2,577,579.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 74,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,906 and have sold 112,995 shares valued at $3,146,014. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

