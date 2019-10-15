Analysts Anticipate NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.78 Million

Analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) will report $89.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.10 million and the highest is $90.02 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $81.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $345.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $355.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $374.54 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $425.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NPTN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 170.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.19. 42,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,624. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

