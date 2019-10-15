Analysts Anticipate Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) to announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Mobile Mini reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mobile Mini.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $150.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MINI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 44.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

MINI stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. Mobile Mini has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobile Mini (MINI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.