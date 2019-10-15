Analysts Anticipate II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.62. II-VI posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.29. II-VI had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. BTIG Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of II-VI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

In related news, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $687,300 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in II-VI by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in II-VI by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in II-VI by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. II-VI has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.06.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

