Analysts Anticipate Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. Acacia Communications also posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.68 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACIA. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Acacia Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

In related news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 1,161 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $74,780.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 559 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $36,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,078 shares of company stock worth $5,278,763 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 534.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACIA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.90. 143,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,505. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 432.67, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.76. Acacia Communications has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

