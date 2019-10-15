Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.74

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $5.71. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 8,964 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amtech Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $80.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,972.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 729,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

