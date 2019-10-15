Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.74

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $5.71. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 8,964 shares traded.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amtech Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.
The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $80.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.
In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,972.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 729,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.
Amtech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASYS)
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.
See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.