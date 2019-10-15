American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Down 11.8% in September

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the August 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.68. 290,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,651. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $706.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 90,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,650,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,601,000 after buying an additional 105,509 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth about $2,277,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

