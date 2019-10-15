American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.44 for the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded American Campus Communities from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded American Campus Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

ACC stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.37. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $49.33.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director Oliver Luck sold 12,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $586,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,647 shares in the company, valued at $223,288.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

