American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.44 for the period.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded American Campus Communities from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded American Campus Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.33.
ACC stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.37. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $49.33.
In other American Campus Communities news, Director Oliver Luck sold 12,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $586,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,647 shares in the company, valued at $223,288.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
