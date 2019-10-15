Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Short Interest Update

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 30th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (down previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2,225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,255.67.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,736.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,772.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,846.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $856.71 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,475,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Amazon.com by 157.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Amazon.com by 186.8% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.