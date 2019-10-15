Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (down from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,254.28.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total value of $4,397,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,590,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock traded up $22.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,759.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,541. The firm has a market cap of $868.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,772.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,846.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

