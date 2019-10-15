Amati AIM VCT PLC (AMAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Amati AIM VCT PLC (LON:AMAT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON AMAT opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.63. The stock has a market cap of $115.73 million and a P/E ratio of -5.60. Amati AIM VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

