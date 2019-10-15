Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.96

Shares of Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.96 and traded as high as $40.11. Altus Group shares last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 33,255 shares traded.

AIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark lowered shares of Altus Group from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.96. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.49.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$153.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.25 million. Analysts forecast that Altus Group Ltd will post 1.5700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is -645.16%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Courteau sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.87, for a total value of C$1,562,050.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,431,127.82. Also, Director Alex Probyn sold 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.15, for a total value of C$323,817.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,107 shares in the company, valued at C$1,263,032.05.

Altus Group Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

