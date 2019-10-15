Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,992 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,103,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,342,000 after buying an additional 525,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after buying an additional 31,883,878 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,731,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,937,000 after buying an additional 514,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,331,000 after buying an additional 817,834 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,453,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,378,000 after buying an additional 552,118 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.45. 6,014,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,558,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.26.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.