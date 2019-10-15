Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.26.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

