Alpine Group USVI LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR)

Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 14.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 1,942.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 99,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period.

Shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.78. 7,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,580. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd Profile

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

