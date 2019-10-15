Alpine Group USVI LLC Purchases New Position in Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO)

Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC owned about 0.08% of Presidio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Presidio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Presidio by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Presidio by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Presidio by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Presidio alerts:

Shares of Presidio stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. 5,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Presidio Inc has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Presidio had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Presidio’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Presidio’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Presidio Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.