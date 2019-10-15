Alpine Group USVI LLC Purchases New Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 101,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,000. Celgene makes up about 2.5% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 4.8% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 416.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the third quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 4,545.5% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

CELG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,592. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.27. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.