Alpine Group USVI LLC Makes New Investment in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter worth $46,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter worth $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $87,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $124,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,050. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $47.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.