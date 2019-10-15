Alpine Group USVI LLC Makes New Investment in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Symantec accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 995.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Symantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Symantec in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Shares of Symantec stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.60. 2,154,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,932,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Symantec Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Symantec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Symantec’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,325,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,427,431.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $227,048.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,786.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

