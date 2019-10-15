Alpine Group USVI LLC Makes New $424,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,760,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,046,469,000 after buying an additional 31,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 47.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,280,000 after buying an additional 300,755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 78.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 858,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,845,000 after buying an additional 376,248 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 811,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,840,000 after buying an additional 23,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 78.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,395,000 after buying an additional 318,789 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Shares of DPZ traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.71. 31,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,153. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.17 and a 200 day moving average of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

