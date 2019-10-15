Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $18.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,236.54. 42,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,349. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $844.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,209.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,174.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $1,500.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

