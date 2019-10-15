Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.4% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,402,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,197,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,491,779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,516.00 target price (up from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.78.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $18.77 on Tuesday, hitting $1,236.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,349. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,209.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,174.45. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

