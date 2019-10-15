Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $4.06 on Tuesday, reaching $175.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,788,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,073,373. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

