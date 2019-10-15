Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Short Interest Update

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the August 30th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days. Approximately 24.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $251,550.00. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $54,040.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,550 shares of company stock valued at $507,217. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1,952.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKTS opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKTS. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Akoustis Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Akoustis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

